Border guards hit occupiers with drone, at least 5 rashists were killed. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards struck the positions of the Russian occupiers with a drone.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SBGS.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The drone of the border guards found the positions of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region and delivered explosive gifts to the rashists. As a result, at least 5 packages will be sent to Russia. And the Defense Forces of Ukraine will not leave the scouted enemy positions unattended" the message says.

