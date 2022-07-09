ENG
war (19608) State Border Patrol (550) drones (1126)

Border guards hit occupiers with drone, at least 5 rashists were killed. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards struck the positions of the Russian occupiers with a drone.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SBGS.

"The drone of the border guards found the positions of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region and delivered explosive gifts to the rashists. As a result, at least 5 packages will be sent to Russia. And the Defense Forces of Ukraine will not leave the scouted enemy positions unattended" the message says.

