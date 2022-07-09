ENG
Luhansk region (1185) 24th separate mechanized brigade (29)

Soldiers of 24th SMBr destroyed column of enemy equipment in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a column of enemy equipment in the Luhansk region on Saturday

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by press service 24 separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo.

"Artillerymen of the Royal Brigade are breaking up a column of Russian invaders. One and a half dozen Russian tanks and IFVs in the Luhansk region, which are covered by our artillery. This column was first stopped, and then destroyed," the message said.

A video of destroyed enemy equipment was also published on the Brigade's page.

