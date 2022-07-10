Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters cover combat operations from air. This is what front line of defense in East looks like. VIDEO

A video of MiG-29 fighter jets covering combat operations of Air Force and Ground Forces strike aircraft from the air appeared on the Internet.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This is what the front line of defense in Eastern Ukraine looks like! Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets are covering the combat operations of the Air Force and Ground Forces strike aircraft from the air," the message reads.

