ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6473 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
44 563 43
war (19644) tank (830) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (45)

Occupiers on tanks rushed into ravine, hiding from Armed Forces. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The invaders wanted to hide their tanks from the fire of the 93 SMB Kholodny Yar, but something went wrong.

The relevant video was published by the blogger Necro MancerCensor.NET reports.

The occupiers rushed into the ravine on tanks. One of the cars flipped upside down. Then the fighters of the 93rd SMB Kholodny Yar burned the equipment of the invaders.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 