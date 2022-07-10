44 563 43
Occupiers on tanks rushed into ravine, hiding from Armed Forces. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The invaders wanted to hide their tanks from the fire of the 93 SMB Kholodny Yar, but something went wrong.
The relevant video was published by the blogger Necro Mancer, Censor.NET reports.
The occupiers rushed into the ravine on tanks. One of the cars flipped upside down. Then the fighters of the 93rd SMB Kholodny Yar burned the equipment of the invaders.
When a Russian tank wants to hide from Ukrainian artillery, it turns over on its belly and pretends to be dead (although it doesn't help at all) https://t.co/dMDzTGjph9 https://t.co/9YuCvA6Dis #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/Z7hpCYE1x8— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) July 10, 2022
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...