Armed Forces liberated village of Ivanivka in Kherson region from occupiers. VIDEO

In the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Ivanivka from the Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the 60th separate infantry brigade of the Kakhovka operational command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Military forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the village of Ivanivka in the Kherson Region from the occupiers. Thanks to coordinated work, the servicemen of the 60th Infantry Regiment managed to take control of another settlement. Only terrible memories and "dead" military equipment remained from the Russian occupiers in Ivanovka.

Ukrainian soldiers establish communication with the local population and provide assistance to those who need it," the message reads.

