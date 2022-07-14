Soldiers of National Guard destroyed enemy Sabotage and Reconnaissance Group and equipment of occupiers. VIDEO
A group of National Guard special forces fighters destroyed the Sabotage and Reconnaissance Group of the occupiers and the equipment of the occupiers.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published fragments of the fight on social networks.
The invaders tried to take a position for observation and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance actions. The fighters discovered the enemy's intentions and set up an ambush. Snipers were the first to take action. In a few minutes, Ukrainian soldiers finished off the occupiers with an automatic grenade launcher, a Corsair anti-tank missile system, and small arms.
