Zelenskyi spoke about rocket attack on Vinnytsia: What is this, if not open act of terrorism? Nonhumans. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the missile strikes by the Russian occupiers on Vinnytsia.
The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Vinnytsia. Rocket strikes in the center of the city. There are wounded and dead, among them a small child.
Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, and directs rockets at civilian objects. Where there is nothing military. What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?
Nonhumans. A killer country. A terrorist country," the message reads.
