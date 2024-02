During a Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia, a little girl, Lisa, died, and her mother, Irina, lost her leg. They were just going to a class on early child development.

As reported by Censor.NET, the last video with the girl, which was made this morning, was published on the network.

