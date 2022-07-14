Scariest HIMARS strikes against Russian army by AFU. June 28 - July 13, 2022. VIDEO

HIMARS Armed Forces of Ukraine's most terrifying strikes against the Russian army from June 28 to July 13, 2022.

Donetsk region:

July 4-8, 10 and 13 – Donetsk. In general: minus 6-7 warehouses with ammunition (in the future - we will write WH), 1 base and 1 oil base;

July 4 and 8 - Snowy. Minus 2 WH;

July 4 - Yasinuvata. Minus the barracks;

July 6 - Makiivka. Minus 1 base;

July 7 and 10 - Ilovaisk. Minus 2 WH

July 8 and 10 – Shakhtarsk. Minus 2 WH;

July 8 – Debaltseve. Minus 1 WH;

July 9 - Khartsyzsk. Minus 1 WH;

July 10 – Khrestivka (Kirovske). Minus 1 WH;

July 10 – Chistyakovo (Torez). Minus 1 WH;

July 3 - Snizhne. Minus 1 warehouse at the Snizhnyanskhimmash plant.

Luhansk region:

July 11 – Luhansk. Minus composition from WH;

July 10 - Alchevsk. Minus 1 WH;

July 5 and 9 – Kadiivka (Stakhanov). Minus 2 warehouse

July 2 - Popasna. Minus 1 composition WH;

June 28 – Perevalsk. Minus 1 WH;

June 27 - Zimohirya. Minus 1 composition WH;

June 27 - Rodakove. Minus 1 base;

June 25 - Svatove. Minus 1 WH

Kherson region:

July 11 - Kherson. Minus the composition with WH or command post (to be specified);

July 11 - Tavriysk. Minus the command post and WH warehouse;

July 7, 9 and 11 – Chornobayivka. Minus 2 WH and minus 1 base;

June 28, July 8 and 11 – Nova Kakhovka. Infrastructure of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, minus the base + 2 WH

July 12 - Charivne. Minus 1 WH

Zaporizhzhia region:

July 11 - Tokmak. Minus composition from WH;

July 3 and 12 – Melitopol. Minus 2 bases.

Kharkiv region:

July 6 - Veliky Burluk. Minus 1 WH;

June 26 - Izyum. Minus the command post of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the USSR (military unit 89425, Voronezh), where there were also representatives of the command staff of the headquarters of the Western Military District (military unit 11000, St. Petersburg) and the 1st Tank Army (in /h 73621, Bakovka).

Mykolaiv region:

July 11 – Snigyrivka and Lyubimovka. Minus the WH (the exact number is unknown).

