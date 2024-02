The Russian occupiers attacked the two largest universities in Mykolaiv.

The video was released by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

According to the head of the regional military administration, the Rashists fired at least 10 rockets.

