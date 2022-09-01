Russia threw another batch of Soviet T-62 tanks of 1962 model into battle in Ukraine, reinforced with grates-"barbecues", - Butusov. VIDEO

Russia has thrown into battle a new batch of Soviet T-62 tanks of the 1962 model, the protection of which has been strengthened by installing grilles-"barbecues" on the turret to protect against modern Javelin and NLAW missiles.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, writes about this on Facebook.

"There are thousands of T-64, T-72, and T-80 tank hulls in warehouses in the Russian Federation. However, obviously, the Russian Federation does not have enough mobilization stocks of spare parts to install new engines and electrical equipment, so everything that can be imported is sent to Ukraine into action. The Russian military industry is unable to cope with replenishment of losses, and "only old men are going into battle." And currently there are only 6 months of the war, and "we haven't even started yet," the journalist notes.

