ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4213 visitors online
News Video SocietyWar in Ukraine War
23 270 20
Russian Army (6159) war (20090) elimination (2560) bayraktars (47)

Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroyed enemy mortar 2B11 "Burevisnyk" and truck "Ural" with ammunition. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

Using Bayraktar TB2 UAV, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed enemy mortar 2B11 "Burevisnyk" and truck "Ural" with ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack was published on social networks. The recording shows that during the attack of the Ukrainian drone, at least a few occupiers were wounded.

Read more: AFU hit ferry crossing and two areas where forces of Russian Federation were concentrated in Kherson region: 37 anti-tank missiles were destroyed

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 