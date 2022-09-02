Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroyed enemy mortar 2B11 "Burevisnyk" and truck "Ural" with ammunition. VIDEO

Using Bayraktar TB2 UAV, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed enemy mortar 2B11 "Burevisnyk" and truck "Ural" with ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack was published on social networks. The recording shows that during the attack of the Ukrainian drone, at least a few occupiers were wounded.

