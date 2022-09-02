Occupiers tried to convince IAEA that shells of Armed Forces of Ukraine were spinning in air to hit ZNPP. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers tried to convince the IAEA experts that Ukrainian missiles were turning in the air to hit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In this way, they tried to explain why the shells do not come from the territory under the control of the Armed Forces.

As Censor.NET informs, this was told by journalist Roman Tsaplienko. To confirm his words, he provided a recording from the territory of the ZNPP.

"The racist creature in Enerhodar convinces the IAEA representatives that the shells of the Ukrainian forces are spinning in the air to hit the nuclear plant," the journalist comments.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

As reported, the IAEA mission led by the head of the association, Rafael Grossi, arrived at the ZNPP on September 1. The main part of the delegation stayed at the power plant for 3 hours and 20 minutes. The technical team remained working in the city at least until September 3.

We will remind, on August 25, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the power grid.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

In two days, the International Atomic Energy Agency formed the composition of the mission to the station.