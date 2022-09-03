In three days, "Bayraktars" destroyed equipment of occupiers for total amount of about $26.5 million, - Zaluzhny. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders with the help of "Bayraktars" destroyed equipment of the occupiers worth more than 26 million dollars.
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET informs.
"For three days, from August 31 to September 2, a pair of Bayraktar TV-2 unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed enemy equipment with a total cost of about $26.5 million. These are 8 T-72 tanks (estimated cost of one is $3 million), one ACACIA self-propelled gun each ($1.6 million), BMP ($0.6 million) and howitzers ($0.3 million).
Five T-72 tanks and one BMP were damaged for $1.85 million.
The total value of the destroyed and damaged Russian equipment is $28.35 million," the report said.
According to Zaluzhnyi, one of the devices is help from Lithuania.
