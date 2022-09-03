Paratroopers of 79th brigade destroyed two tanks and manpower of Russian occupiers, - Assault troops of AFU. VIDEO

A video of the destruction by Mykolaiv paratroopers of two tanks and manpower of the Russian army has been published.

The video was published by the press service of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Mykolaiv paratroopers destroyed two tanks and manpower of the Russian occupiers. Soldiers of the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to successfully destroy armored vehicles and manpower of the Russian occupiers in one of the most important directions.

The joint and coordinated filigree work of paratrooper artillerymen and the attached artillery unit was recorded in the video. As a result, two tanks and their crews were destroyed.

"Several Russian occupiers were also killed during the fire contact," the message reads