Zelensky thanked Air Forces: Today is good result - shot down "Kalibrs", helicopter and drones. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the work of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which shot down Russian "Kalibr" missiles, rotorcraft and drones, and assured that he would do everything to fully protect the Ukrainian skies from enemy missiles and aircraft.

The head of state announced this in the evening video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today is a good result for our Air Forces - downed Kalibers, an occupant attack helicopter, and drones. I want to thank all of our defenders and women defenders of the skies from the "East" Air Command.

You have done well - today and always. Every such result is saved lives of our citizens, an opportunity not to be afraid for all our people. We will do everything so that Ukraine can keep its sky completely clear of Russian missiles and aircraft. This is one of the fundamental issues for our state," the President said.

He also thanked the partners for their help, stressing that helping Ukraine with air defense is "the most literal, most obvious way to protect people from Russian terror."