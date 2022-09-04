Russian MLRS are firing from territory of occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. VIDEO

The Russian rocket salvo systems are located to the west of the Zaporizhzhia TPP, probably on the territory of the NPP.

The Insider publication published a video in which, according to journalists, the operation of Russian rocket salvo systems was filmed from the Zaporizhzhia NPP on the night of September 2-3, Censor.NET informs.

Experts from the Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent association, agreed that the footage shows the pipes of the Zaporizhzhia TPP located near the station. "The filming is indeed conducted from the opposite bank of the Dnieper, the camera is directed to the south. This means that the launch site of the missile defense system is located west of the Zaporizhzhia TPP.

Also, to the west of the TPP is the territory of the NPP itself, but whether the rockets are really launched from the territory of the station, it is impossible to determine for sure," the CIT emphasized.

It will be recalled that the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Ukraine on August 31 to go to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has been occupied since March 4. The visit is related to potential radiation threats due to the shelling of the station territory.

Energoatom warns that the attacks are carried out by the Russian Federation to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine, and cut off electricity in the south of our country. The occupiers have been talking about reconnecting the ZNPP to the Russian power grid from the beginning. Currently, despite constant abuse and torture, Ukrainian specialists continue to work at the station.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

Even on the day of the arrival of the IAEA mission, the Russians resorted to provocations with massive shelling of Enerhodar.

