Sanctions, in particular visa restrictions, should hinder Putin, holding all Russians to account is counterproductive, - Kirby. VIDEO

All Russians cannot be punished for the war against Ukraine.

This was emphasized by the representative of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, Censor.NET informs with reference to Dozhd.

"We have introduced visa restrictions for certain Russians. We believe that this is a tool that helps hold Putin accountable for what he is doing in Ukraine. But we do not believe that holding all Russians accountable for Putin's actions is a productive measure. We believe that this (visa issue. - Ed.) should not be turned into a war with the entire Russian people," said Kirby.

According to the Pentagon representative, "the president of Russia and his close associates are fomenting a causeless war in Ukraine. And the Russians themselves should not suffer as a result."