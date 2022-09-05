ENG
Ukrainian soldiers captured Russian APC-D near Vysokopillia in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured the enemy APC-D.

As Censor.NET reports, this probably happened near Vysokopillia in the Kherson region. The fighters published a video recording of the trophy armored vehicle on social networks.

WARNING! Profanity!

APC-D amphibious armored personnel carrier is the main basic armored personnel carrier of airborne and airmobile troops. Tracked, floating, air transportable, landing by parachute, parachute-jet, and landing methods.

