Explosion rang out near Russian Embassy in Kabul, killing at least 10 people, including Russian diplomats. VIDEO

An explosion occurred near the Russian embassy in Kabul, killing two Russian diplomats.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Russian propaganda publication RIA News.

"The explosion near the Russian embassy in Kabul occurred when a Russian diplomat went out to name the visa applicants, killing or injuring 15 to 20 people," the newspaper said, citing a source.

It is reported that at least 10 people died, 8 more were hospitalized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation reported that two Russian diplomats were among the dead.