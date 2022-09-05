Ukrainian marines destroyed enemy attack aircraft SU-25, 4 tanks and warehouse with ammunition, - Navy of AFU. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the occupiers, destroying dozens of pieces of equipment.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 4, servicemen of the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.

"During the past day, Ukrainian marines destroyed a SU-25 attack aircraft, 4 tanks, and a warehouse with ammunition.

Artillery units also struck the concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers.

As a result, 1 self-propelled gun "MSTA-S", 6 howitzers "MSTA-B", 7 BMD, 2 armored personnel carriers, and 5 tanks were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being clarified," the message reads.