Resident of liberated Visokopillia in Kherson region greets infantrymen of Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Glory to Ukraine! Thank you!". VIDEO

A resident of the liberated Visokopillia in the Kherson region, passing by the infantrymen of the AFU on a bicycle, greeted them with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine" and thanked them.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters posted a video of greetings from local residents on the social network.

