Last moment of life of Russian occupier on Ukrainian soil. VIDEO
The camera of the combat drone recorded the last moment of the life of the Russian occupier on Ukrainian soil.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the destruction of the invader was published on social networks. The recording captures the moment when a mine was successfully dropped from a combat drone into the bushes in which an enemy soldier had hidden a moment before.
