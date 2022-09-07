Occupiers withdrew warships from Sevastopol: "There is only one boat left. They fled. We are waiting for AFU!". VIDEO

A video has been published online, which may indicate that Russian warships have been withdrawn from occupied Sevastopol.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the video, a local resident, claims that the occupiers' ships were removed somewhere, and only one boat remained in the bay.

"Sevastopol. Chersonese. The bay. There is one torpedo boat left. The missile boat. The Rashists have fled. They are cowards. We are waiting for the Armed Forces! F*ckers!" - says the man in the video.

