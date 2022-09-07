ENG
war (20262) Kramatorsk (217) shoot out (8719) Donetsk region (1895)

Consequences of shelling Kramatorsk: part of psychiatric hospital was completely destroyed. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Today, September 7, the Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, a video of the consequences of the attack was published in the press service of Donetsk RMA.

It is noted that part of the building was completely destroyed, while others were damaged to varying degrees.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties this time. However, the Russians attack civilian infrastructure every day - the risk of being injured is constantly increasing. You cannot stay in Donetsk region! Evacuate in time - do not turn yourself into a target!", the message reads.

