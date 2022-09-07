Soldiers of Bohun special forces brigade removed red flag of Russian paratroopers over village of Nova Husarivka near Balaklia. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Wild Field" battalion of the first separate special forces brigade named after Ivan Bohun removed the red flag of Russian paratroopers over the village of Nova Husarivka near Balaklia

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video from the liberated village on social networks.

WARNING! Profanity!

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Russian occupiers who were captured today by Armed Forces of Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS