ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13853 visitors online
News Video SocietyWar in Ukraine War
14 971 16
Russian Army (6197) war (20293) Kharkiv region (1064) elimination (2591)

Soldiers of Bohun special forces brigade removed red flag of Russian paratroopers over village of Nova Husarivka near Balaklia. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

Soldiers of the "Wild Field" battalion of the first separate special forces brigade named after Ivan Bohun removed the red flag of Russian paratroopers over the village of Nova Husarivka near Balaklia

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video from the liberated village on social networks.

WARNING! Profanity!

Watch more: Russian occupiers who were captured today by Armed Forces of Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 