ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13744 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
24 051 63
explosion (1166) war (20293) electric power (339) Belgorod (132)

At night, electric substation exploded in Belgorod, Russia. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Last night, an electric substation exploded in Belgorod, Russia.

This is reported by local residents on social networks, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, at first flashes of light were observed, then total darkness came. It is reported that a substation exploded and most of it was left without electricity. There are also water outages.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 