At night, electric substation exploded in Belgorod, Russia. VIDEO
Last night, an electric substation exploded in Belgorod, Russia.
This is reported by local residents on social networks, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, at first flashes of light were observed, then total darkness came. It is reported that a substation exploded and most of it was left without electricity. There are also water outages.
There is currently no official confirmation of this information.
