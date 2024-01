Soldiers of the 128th brigade raised the Ukrainian flag in the village of Novovoznesenske, the Kherson region

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video from the liberated village on social networks.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: During September 7, 108 occupiers, 5 tanks, 3 self-propelled guns, 10 guns and 2 ammunition warehouses were destroyed in southern direction, - OС "South"