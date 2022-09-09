ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15150 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
14 711 51
Zelenskyi (3904) Balakliia (57)

Ukrainian flag in a free Ukrainian city under a free Ukrainian sky, - Zelensky about liberation of Balakleya. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

President of Ukraine reacted to liberation of Balakleya in Kharkiv region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Volodymyr Zelensky's telegram.

"All are in their places. The flag of Ukraine is in a free Ukrainian city under a free Ukrainian sky! Thank you! Proud! Be careful! To Victory!", - said the President.

The telegram also included footage of the Ukrainian flag hoisting over the city.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 