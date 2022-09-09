Since September 1, more than a thousand square kilometers of our territory have been liberated, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Ukrainians.

The correspondent video was published by President's Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Held a new meeting today of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Stavka. First of all concerning our active actions on the front lines. As part of the ongoing defensive operations, our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today this movement has continued, there are new results. More than a thousand square kilometers of our territory have been liberated since September 1. Thanks to everyone who made this happen. Thanks to the army, scouts and special servicepeople for every Ukrainian flag that has been hoisted these days.

I am grateful to all Ukrainian soldiers, to all who fight for freedom for our people - both in the South and East, and in the battles at the front, and to those who contribute to our victory by appropriate operations behind enemy lines. The liberation of our land is the merit of all who execute the general defense plan clearly and in time.

The Stavka will continue to work in such frequent meetings and meetings that our commanders on the ground have full support at all levels and that our Armed Forces, Intelligence and the entire defense and security sector receive all necessary resources, all necessary material, political, informational, diplomatic and other means to effectively defend Ukraine and expel the occupiers. All state activity is focused on the needs of the front and protection of our people," Zelensky said.

Watch more: Ukrainian flag in a free Ukrainian city under a free Ukrainian sky, - Zelensky about liberation of Balakleya. VIDEO