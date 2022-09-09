Ukrainian fighters storm positions of occupiers on Humwee armored vehicles with mounted heavy-caliber machine guns. VIDEO

Videos of Ukrainian soldiers storming the positions of the occupiers on Humwee armored vehicles have been published online.

According to Censor.NET, large-caliber machine guns are installed on Ukrainian Humwees. One of the fragments of the recording shows that a group of Ukrainian fighters is moving on several such cars.

