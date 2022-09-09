Ukrainian fighters storm positions of occupiers on Humwee armored vehicles with mounted heavy-caliber machine guns. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine
Videos of Ukrainian soldiers storming the positions of the occupiers on Humwee armored vehicles have been published online.
According to Censor.NET, large-caliber machine guns are installed on Ukrainian Humwees. One of the fragments of the recording shows that a group of Ukrainian fighters is moving on several such cars.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...