Ukrainian fighters captured enemy ammunition depot in Kharkiv region unharmed: "Thank you, Katsaps". VIDEO
Ukrainian fighters captured the enemy’s ammunition depot in the Kharkiv region unharmed.
As reported by Censor.NET, the fighters published a video recording of "Lend-Lease" from the enemy on social networks. The recording shows that Ukrainian soldiers are already loading the trophy BK to use against the former owners.
