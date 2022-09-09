ENG
Ukrainian fighters captured enemy ammunition depot in Kharkiv region unharmed: "Thank you, Katsaps". VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters captured the enemy’s ammunition depot in the Kharkiv region unharmed.

As reported by Censor.NET, the fighters published a video recording of "Lend-Lease" from the enemy on social networks. The recording shows that Ukrainian soldiers are already loading the trophy BK to use against the former owners.

