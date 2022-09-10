AFU fired and took control of more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Ukrainians.

The correspondent video was published by Presidental Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Our army, intelligence and the SBU continue active operations in several operational areas. They continue successfully. Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated and taken under control more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region. In part of the villages of the region continue activities to verify and secure the territory, gradually take control of new settlements - everywhere we return the Ukrainian flag and protection to all our people...

We do not forget about other areas. Brutal fighting continues in Donbas and in the South of our country. I ask Ukrainians from the liberated territory: please inform the representatives of our forces of any information you know about the crimes of the occupants on Ukrainian land," Zelensky said.

