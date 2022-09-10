AFU captured captain of tank company: they pulled him out of burning tank. VIDEO

The defenders of Ukraine pulled out the tank engulfed in flames and captured the Russian captain of the tank company.

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

On the recording, you can see a captured Russian commander who was captured by Ukrainian defenders.

The military said in the video that they pulled the occupying officer out of the burning tank and thereby saved his life.

WARNING! The video contains profanity.

