SSU exposed two traitors in liberated Kupiansk. VIDEO

In the recently liberated Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region, the SSU exposed two people who collaborated with the occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU.

"The Security Service of Ukraine informed about the suspicion of two citizens who agreed to cooperate with the Russian Federation and voluntarily took up positions under the occupying so-called "temporary military administration of Kharkiv region", - the message reads.

Thus, a 55-year-old local resident went over to the side of the enemy shortly after the capture of Kupiansk by the Russian occupation forces.

"He voluntarily assumed the position of head of the State Enterprise "Kupiansk Forestry" and offered others to work in the forest farm created by the invaders," the SSU said.

In addition, the 47-year-old local woman also voluntarily switched to the side of the enemy and agreed to the position of chief accountant of the mentioned state-owned enterprise.

Currently, both perpetrators are hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, hiding behind Russian troops fleeing from their previously occupied positions.

They were informed in absentia about the suspicion of committing a crime, provided for in Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.