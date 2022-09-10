Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation called escape in Kharkiv region "regrouping" in order to "achieve goal of special operation". VIDEO

The military leadership of the Russian Federation allegedly decided to regroup the troops in the Balaklia and Izium districts "in order to increase efforts in the Donetsk direction."

This was stated by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"In order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas, a decision was made to regroup Russian troops located in the Balaklia and Izium districts to increase efforts in the Donetsk direction," the message reads.

He said, for this purpose, "for three days, an operation was carried out to collapse and organize the transfer of the Izium-Balaklia group of troops" to the occupied territories of the Donetsk region.

"In the course of this operation, a number of diversionary and demonstration measures were carried out, marking the real actions of the troops. In order to prevent damage to the Russian troops, a powerful fire attack was inflicted on the enemy with the use of aviation, missile forces, and artillery. In three days, more than two thousand Ukrainian and foreign fighters were destroyed, as well as over a hundred units of armored vehicles and artillery," the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation assures.

We will remind you that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region has been going on for several days. Thus, on September 8, the Armed Forces liberated Balaklia, which had been occupied since the end of February. Later it became known that the Russian army was fleeing from Kupiansk and Izium.