Russian troops defeated by Ukrainian paratroopers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The command of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released footage of how units of the Russian occupying forces were completely defeated by Ukrainian paratroopers in the Kharkiv region

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Facebook by the Command of the Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "Burnt equipment, the bodies of the occupiers and broken positions. The first shots of the successful offensive of units of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region.

"They wanted to compete with the paratroopers, but they were unsuccessful," the Defenders of Ukraine note.

Watch more: SSU exposed two traitors in liberated Kupiansk. VIDEO