As of today, 2 thousand kilometers of our land have been liberated, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

The report notes: "The movement of our soldiers in different directions of the front continues. At the present time about 2 thousand kilometers of our territory have already been liberated as part of active operations since the beginning of September.

Thank you to all our defenders - our strong women and men - who this week have made the approach of our victory even more tangible!"

