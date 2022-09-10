ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14237 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 052 100
Zelenskyi (3911) address (171)

As of today, 2 thousand kilometers of our land have been liberated, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Zelensky's Facebook.

The report notes: "The movement of our soldiers in different directions of the front continues. At the present time about 2 thousand kilometers of our territory have already been liberated as part of active operations since the beginning of September.

Thank you to all our defenders - our strong women and men - who this week have made the approach of our victory even more tangible!"

Watch more: Russian troops defeated by Ukrainian paratroopers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 