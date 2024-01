On September 11, the Air Force reported that a Russian Su-34 had been shot down.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Rashist occupiers should not fly in our sky!

That's how the Su-34 landed," the report says.

The military also added a video in which they recorded the wreckage of the Russian plane.

