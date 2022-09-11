28 976 31
Abandoned positions and trophy equipment of Russian occupiers near Kupiansk. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders continue to liberate the Kharkiv region from the Russian invaders.
The video was released by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.
Thus, the Russian invaders, fleeing from the Kharkiv region, left behind a large amount of trophy equipment. In particular, tanks, an amphibious vehicle, IFV, self-propelled guns, cars, as well as strong points.
