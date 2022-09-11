Abandoned positions and trophy equipment of Russian occupiers near Kupiansk. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to liberate the Kharkiv region from the Russian invaders.

The video was released by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

Thus, the Russian invaders, fleeing from the Kharkiv region, left behind a large amount of trophy equipment. In particular, tanks, an amphibious vehicle, IFV, self-propelled guns, cars, as well as strong points.

