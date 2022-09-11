ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13801 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
27 040 12
Russian Army (6218) drone (766) war (20410) Security Service of Ukraine (2648)

SSU strike drones contributed to destruction of 70 Russian tanks. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Military counterintelligence officers of the SSU destroy Russian equipment: attack drones work both for the defense of Ukraine and during a counteroffensive.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

"Our fighters have already turned into scrap metal 70 tanks of various modifications worth about $170 million. Wait for the continuation, because we are going further. We will fight together until complete Victory," the message reads.

Read more: SSU prevented strengthening of Russian influence on work of customs authorities of Ukraine: 24 customs officers were removed from their posts

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 