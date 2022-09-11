ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7065 visitors online
News Video WorldWar in Ukraine War
25 877 118
war (20436) Lavrov (225) Russia (9752) negotiations with Russia (228)

Russia does not give up negotiations with Ukraine, but longer process is delayed, more difficult it will be to reach agreement - Lavrov. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Serhiy Lavrov, said that Russia is not giving up negotiations with Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"The Russian Federation does not abandon negotiations with Ukraine, but the longer the process is delayed, the more difficult it will be to reach an agreement," the Russian minister said.

Watch more: SSU strike drones contributed to destruction of 70 Russian tanks. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 