Russia does not give up negotiations with Ukraine, but longer process is delayed, more difficult it will be to reach agreement - Lavrov. VIDEO
World War in Ukraine
The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Serhiy Lavrov, said that Russia is not giving up negotiations with Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.
"The Russian Federation does not abandon negotiations with Ukraine, but the longer the process is delayed, the more difficult it will be to reach an agreement," the Russian minister said.
