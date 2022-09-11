Residents of liberated settlements welcome AFU with flowers and hot breakfasts. VIDEO

Residents of the territories freed from rashes welcome the Ukrainian soldiers with tears of joy in their eyes.

Corresponding videos, on which the moments of a warm meeting are recorded, are actively spreading in social networks, Censor.NET informs.

The video shows how local residents with words of gratitude and shouts of "Glory to Ukraine!" meet Ukrainian soldiers. Some carry flowers.

Read more: Movement of military equipment of Russian Federation to leave Mariupol has been recorded, - Andryushchenko

One of the women adds that they also brought a hot breakfast to the defenders of Ukraine.

It is not reported in which locality the video was shot.