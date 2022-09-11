ENG
Ukrainian soldiers crossed border with Russia in northern Kharkiv region, - Commander of volunteer unit "Khartiya" Kozhemyako. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops are fleeing the Kharkiv region.

This was stated by Ukrainian millionaire, commander of the voluntary unit "Khartiya" Vsevolod Kozhemyako, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today we reached the border with the Russian Federation in the north of Kharkiv region. The enemy fled thanks to the strength of the Ukrainian spirit, weapons and, very importantly, military opinion. One day we will all know who and how planned the Kharkiv operation, which will go into all military textbooks, and gave such confidence in victory to all the guys on the front line Glory to Ukraine!

P.S. I know, but I won't tell))," he reported.

