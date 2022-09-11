AFU liberated Hoptivka, which is on border with Russia. VIDEO

A border control point with Russia of the same name is located near Hoptivka.

This is stated by Censor.NET on Telegram channel.

The Armed Forces returned another village in the Kharkiv region to the control of Ukraine. A video appeared on the network where our defenders report that they released Hoptivka.

"On September 11, Hoptivka came under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reports the 130th battalion.

