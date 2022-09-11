Ukraine is resisting Russian aggression for 200 days. Most important, and therefore hardest, is ahead, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"200 days of our resistance. The most important, and therefore the hardest, is ahead. And I want to dedicate this address to those who are in the front. And to whom it is hardest right now, because they are doing the most important thing.

They are all defenders and women defenders of Ukraine. All those who are bravely standing for 200 days and therefore Ukraine is standing. Strong, because we are free. Indestructible and therefore we are independent. Our fighters, who heroically held back the enemy and now do not hold back. And persecute the occupant in the north, south and east. In all directions, but moving only in one direction - forward and to Victory," the message noted.

