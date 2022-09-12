ENG
Thanks to Australian Bushmaster, AFU has reached Oskil river - Reznikov. VIDEO

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that thanks to Australian Bushmaster armored personnel carriers, Ukrainian soldiers crossed the Oskil river and continue to liberate Kharkiv region.

He wrote this in Twіtter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Thanks to Bushmaster, the Ukrainian army reached the Oskil river and continues to liberate the Kharkiv region," Reznikov said.

Reznikov noted that Australian armored personnel carriers traveled halfway around the world from Australia to Ukraine to protect freedom.

He thanked Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnichenko and Australians for their support.

