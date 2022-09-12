5 354 15
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk maternity hospital. Reception department was completely destroyed. VIDEO
Russian occupation troops destroyed another maternity hospital in the Donetsk region.
As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the consequences of the missile attack was published by the Donetsk RMA.
"The regional perinatal center in Kramatorsk was hit by a rocket from the side of the Russian occupiers last night. The Russians hit the reception department with a rocket, completely destroying it. This is another crime of the Rashists, directed against the civilian population," the message reads.
