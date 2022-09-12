33 808 25
AFU hit Antoniv Bridge, - Russian mass media. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Russian propagandists report the shelling of the Antoniv bridge in the Kherson region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Russian propaganda publication RIA News.
"Ukrainian troops fired at the Antoniv bridge near Kherson, the anti-aircraft missile system went off, but there was a hit, the bridge itself survived," the publication quotes the so-called "authority of the region."
