AFU hit Antoniv Bridge, - Russian mass media. VIDEO

Russian propagandists report the shelling of the Antoniv bridge in the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Russian propaganda publication RIA News.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Ukrainian troops fired at the Antoniv bridge near Kherson, the anti-aircraft missile system went off, but there was a hit, the bridge itself survived," the publication quotes the so-called "authority of the region."

Read more: AFU hit enemy’s ammunition depot in Kakhovka. It still detonates