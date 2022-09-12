ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11965 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
33 808 25
war (20436) bridge (171) Kherson region (1351)

AFU hit Antoniv Bridge, - Russian mass media. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russian propagandists report the shelling of the Antoniv bridge in the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Russian propaganda publication RIA News.

"Ukrainian troops fired at the Antoniv bridge near Kherson, the anti-aircraft missile system went off, but there was a hit, the bridge itself survived," the publication quotes the so-called "authority of the region."

Read more: AFU hit enemy’s ammunition depot in Kakhovka. It still detonates

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 