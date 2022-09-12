Ukrainian flag is raised over Ternovy, which borders Russian Federation in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
The armed forces of Ukraine crossed the border with Russia in the Kharkiv region in the area of the village of Ternova.
As Censor.NET informs, the relevant video was published on Telegram by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak
Yermak published a video of a soldier from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade planting a flag in the village.
